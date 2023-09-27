With videoAtalanta Bergamo won the away match against Hellas Verona with great thanks to the Dutch: Marten de Roon provided the assist on Teun Koopmeiners’ winning goal. AC Milan made no mistake during the away match at Cagliari. The formation of Dutch international Tijjani Reijnders was too strong for the low-ranked home team with 3-1.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
21:38
