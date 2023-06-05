Atalanta and AS Roma have qualified for next season’s Europa League on the final night of Serie A. That went very convincingly for the club from Bergamo tonight thanks to a hat-trick from Teun Koopmeiners, while AS Roma still grabbed the ticket through a striking penalty from Paulo Dybala in the 90th minute. Juventus enters the Conference League as number six.

