No, time doesn’t heal all wounds. And no, other people often really don’t understand it. Nor why Inge and Martijn Elbers keep going back to the Italian campsite where their eldest son Teun (19) suddenly died during the summer holidays last year. “Teun was happy there, that’s why we still like to come there.”
Roel Kuilder
Latest update:
15:43
