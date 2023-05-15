Just a few days ago we were talking about earphones Airy Sports from the German manufacturer Teufelsaying how they specialize in building audiovisual products including speakers, Bluetooth and otherwise.

To the first category also belongs Reason GoBluetooth speaker with compact dimensions, suitable to be carried around and to provide a powerful and quality sound.

After all, some clues in this sense also derive from the price range in which this product is placed, the cost of which fluctuates between €199 (on the manufacturer’s website) ei €249 list.

Not a cheap device therefore, but let’s find out directly by opening the package.

Unboxing and content from Teufel Motiv Go

As usual from Teufelthe packaging of Reason Go is very minimal: inside a simple cardboard package, bearing the product specifications and a design that reproduces its form factor, we find speakerL’power supply and a couple of leaflets which include the manual quick start.

The case does not have a particularly avant-garde design or one that distinguishes it from similar products: as always Teufel pays more attention to substance than to formwhich isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Our Reason Goas mentioned, has quite compact dimensions with its width of 20×11 cm and a weight of 900 grams. Despite being a portable device, however, it does not include a strap or a carrying handle, but its dimensions do not complicate its handling at all.

The materials used are excellent, we could even define them premium with a mixed rubber and steel body; nothing particularly astonishing but able to make the case usable in practically any context.

Even its functions are intuitive, thanks to the presence on the right side of the jack for the power supply (hidden by a silicone cap that preserves its waterproofness) and the search button Bluetooth. On the upper part of the case, however, they are housed all other commandsfrom power to volume controls to track skip buttons.

Once the speaker is turned on, pairing is very simple since any app is bypassed: just activate the Bluetooth button on the side and look for the speaker on our device. A sound warns us that everything is ready for playback.

Alternatively we can connect any instrument for playback (even an old MP3 player for example) via 3.5mm jack.

It is also possible to connect two devices at the same time and start alternating playback, making Reason Go a box suitable for a party.

During playback, a led will show us the battery charge level by simply changing color.

The sound

Although it is a device with small dimensions, once playback has started the sound comes out powerful and vibrant, which makes any type of audio reproduced at its best, whether it is a podcasts or Thunderstruck by AC/DC.

If already in standard mode Reason Go it had impressed me by being one of the best speakers I’ve had the opportunity to try, things improve significantly using the function Dynamore using the appropriate key.

This is a remarkable engineering work, since through this function the case acquires a power typical of a much larger device in size, all without the slightest distortion of sound and without croaking. Even at the bass level we have a really precise and clean sound, which is not very easy to find when reproducing via Bluetooth.

This is because the protocol is used aptX which manages to make streaming from the most popular apps such as Spotify or Apple Music. Other than that, the combination with the Bluetooth 5.0 means that if we play movies, the audio of the speaker will be perfectly in sync with what is happening on the screen.

To top it all off, a very capable battery that gives us the ability to play music for about 16 hours, provided we don’t overdo the volume.

You can buy Teufel Motiv Go on the official site or up Amazon.