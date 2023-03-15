Teufel Kombo 11 it’s the stereo Teufel from the cost of €299.99although at the time this review is being written it can be found at €199.99. A discount to take into consideration, especially if we consider the characteristics of the product. You also have the opportunity to try the stereo for 8 weeks, as written on the official Teufel website. The Kombo 11 is the successor to the Teufel Kombo 22 and continues its climb to success while maintaining strong quality. But let’s go in order, telling you what is supplied at the time of purchase.

You may also have a preview of the arrangement by going to your favorite social networks and searching for the following hashtags: #TeufelAudio and #FollowYourSound. In this way you will be able to see how Teufel, an expert in the sector for over 40 years, cares about its users by constantly improving its products to an excellent sound. The only flaw found, in fact, concerns the material used for the two speakers that will arrive together with the main component of the stereo.

Are you ready to discover the details of the Teufel Kombo 11?

Teufel Kombo 11: a ready-to-use radio

The Teufel Kombo 11 comes to your home in two distinct boxes with the name of the company on it concealing, enough, the content of the same while maintaining some privacy. The product inside is separated by various soft plastic protections in order to show the user, once the containers have been opened, everything he needs and in total safety. The customer will then receive:

Central body of the stereo;

Two speakers;

Remote control;

Speaker cable;

User manual;

AA batteries for the remote control;

wall socket;

Various cables together with objects for assembly.

You read correctly: two boxes will arrive; in one will arrive the crates, user manuals and spare feet that can be placed under the two crates. In the other box, however, there will be the remote control, the AA batteries, and the cables necessary for the proper functioning of the Teufel Kombo 11. In addition assembly of the whole product is quite simple, although it may scare newbies. In the user manual everything is explained step by step with precise illustrations, resulting in a detailed and well-constructed guide. The user is absolutely not left to fend for himself and this is a plus point to be taken into consideration for the final vote.

A simple but effective design

The two speakers are passive, in fact, on the back you will have to mount the terminals to be able to make the connection correctly. Frontally you can see the speaker, obviously on both speakers. The materials used are plastic and wood, and let’s say that for the basic cost of the stereo I expected much more. Recycled material, metal or similar; other than that, the audio is great, the bass is strong and the price is worth the quality, but I’ll talk about that in the next few paragraphs. The remote control is also made of plastic, the keys of which are solid but not totally rigid.

On the central part of the stereo it is possible to notice the CD player, a USB and AUX input, a display, a volume wheel, power button and a second able to change the station. The stereo also has buttons for playing and pausing the music being played; last but not least there is the multifunction screen where you can see the time, the sleep timer (in case it was set) and the sound balance. By turning the stereo around you can connect the speakers with the clamps, together with the power cable. Beyond that, you’ll be able to note the FM antenna.

In fact you can register up to 20 stations and you will have the opportunity to use an FM radio together with a DAB+ digital radio. And, once everything is activated, the Teufel Kombo 11 is ready for use; a positive note is precisely the fact that even the user not very accustomed to technology can enjoy a radio without going crazy for the configuration. The Teufel Kombo 11 also has the EcoPower mode which will allow the Teufel Kombo 11 to consume maximum 0.5 watts meeting even the most demanding customers. And not only for the sound quality, because the device is also characterized by other features.

Size matters

Teufel Kombo 11 isn’t big, but it’s not small either; the KB 11 CR 19 CD-Receiver (the soul of this stereo) is 16.9cm wide for a height there approx 8cm. Its thickness, on the other hand, is equivalent to being of 28 cm for a weight of 1.46 kg. As you can well imagine you will not be faced with a large stereo, but obviously we are not even talking about a simple speaker or portable radio. The Teufel Kombo 11 fits well in small rooms, despite not having a design preference.

Even the VT 11 speakers (the ones that will really let you listen to your favorite tracks) aren’t great; the width for each case is equivalent to 15.6 cm, while the height does not exceed 26 centimeters. The thickness, however, is only 20 centimeters and this guarantees good bass. Of course, we are not talking about speakers capable of shaking the windows of your windows, but the sound is still excellent for the smallness of the product. The weight is also approx 3 kg for each speaker.

The bass is also guaranteed by a 130 mm woofer and thus demonstrates how Teufel designed the cases down to the smallest detail. The sensitivity achieved is equal to 85 dB, to show how far this product can go. Obviously you will have to understand where to best place it inside your home or in the place where it will have to be stored, as even a good angle makes the difference between an excellent sound and an exceptional one.

A ready-to-use radio, for everyone

The Teufel Kombo 11 has a Bluetooth connection that can also let you use some applications on your smartphone. For example Spotify, Audible, Apple Music, YouTube and similar. And thanks to the CD player you can listen to your favorite records, but also MP3 and WMA files. My experience? I loved that I had a huge choice with which to listen to my favorite music; after testing the product with some Paramore songs, I tested it directly with some Audible from my smartphone and I didn’t find any kind of slowdown or latencies.

The Teufel Kombo 11 managed to pass the tests admirably, not that I expected otherwise. In this product you can see the experience that the German company has in the sector. Furthermore, the Teufel Kombo 11 also possesses a VT11 2-way speaker with technology bass reflex. This should ensure strong bass and I can confidently say that the promise has been kept.

The sound is clear and if the Teufel Kombo 11 is placed in the right corner of the house, it gives decidedly magical sound moments. Obviously the price is not accessible to everyone and in fact I recommend the purchase for those who want a qualitative leap between design and audio. Especially in the period of the discounts offered by the company website. The color that can be purchased is black and at the moment there are no other models available; we don’t know if Teufel will make new colors available, but one thing is certain: black goes with everything, whether you have an elegant, sporty or chaotic design home.