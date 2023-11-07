With the beginning of November we are getting closer and closer to the most awaited shopping period of the year, namely Christmas. But the Novembermania can reserve tempting opportunities to purchase excellent products at a good price. Teufel in fact it offers special discounts for the period from November 1st to November 9th, in addition to offers dedicated to Singles Day (10-11 November). The promotional period continues until Black Friday (Friday 24 November), and then conclude with the Cyber ​​Weekend (November 25th to 27th).

But let’s not waste time talking, here’s one selection of discounted Teufel audio products to keep an eye on. You can browse the entire catalog of offers yourself on the official Teufel website.

It is a Bluetooth stereo speaker designed to play your favorite music during parties and entertainment occasions. It has two tweeters, a subwoofer and two passive drivers, also through function Party mode it is possible to simultaneously connect two smartphones from which to play music. Instead, if you want an even higher volume, with the mode Stereo Connect you can connect two ROCKSTER CROSS speakers to double the sound and joy!

Price €349.99 now discounted to €249.99

It’s about a pair of speakers superior quality 3-way active speakers equipped with a built-in amplifier, also having a surround sound option. The integrated amplifier will allow you to save space, as an external amplifier will not be needed. ULTIMA 40 will allow you to listen to music wirelessly by connecting your devices to Spotify, YouTube and similar platforms (with lip synchronization). Finally, ULTIMA includes a dimmable display, an equalizer, night mode and classic operation via remote control or direct selection buttons.

Price €899.99 now discounted to €649.99

If you love listening to music on your own while walking or exercising, headphones Airy TWS they will guarantee you an experience that lives up to your expectations. Airy TWS headphones are designed to be easy and comfortable to wearthanks to their ergonomic shape they will adapt naturally to your ear, giving you a sensation of comfort. They also come with a handy charging case that allows you to store them safely and recharge them when you’re not using them.

Price €149.99 now discounted to €79.00

If you are looking for a speaker that never downloadROCKSTER AIR 2 can satisfy you with its well 58 hours of battery life. The audio product has Bluetooth functionality and mini-jack inputs for connect multiple instruments and microphones at the same time. ROCKSTER AIR 2 was designed to be easily transportable anywhere thanks to its four handles. It also guarantees a complete emission of high and low tones, and is therefore very suitable for live concerts and live events.

Price €699.99 now discounted to €599.99

We arrive at one of the most interesting products: the Real Blue Pro headphones, which use the for the first time Dynamore technology – exclusive to Teufel. The product offers a thick stereo experience thanks to the 44 mm drivers, which allow balanced sound reproduction for both crisp treble and deep bass. In addition, thanks to the function of active noise cancellationwhich can be adjusted to three different levels, it is possible to enjoy an immersive sound experience, isolating unwanted sounds and creating a peaceful environment.

Price €349.99 now discounted to €299.99

If you want a cinema effect directly to your home, Cinebar Duett is for you. Even in a small space, the slim Class D soundbar with two Effekt radio-controlled surround speakers and T-6 subwoofer will let you feel like you’re in a movie theater from the comfort of your couch. But not only films and TV series: Cinebar is suitable for an immersive experience also when it comes to video games. In fact, the Teufel product has 10 speakers and 6 amplifiers with which you will be able to experience the quality of high and low sounds in their entirety.

Price €999.99 now discounted to €379.99