I recently had the pleasure of trying Teufel CINEBAR 11, a really interesting soundbar kit that was the backbone of my cinema-style evenings and my Sunday gaming sessions. But I will have liked everything? Does the audio quality justify the seller’s asking price? Let’s find out together in this full review!

Teufel CINEBAR 11, the soundbar that will captivate you

Teufel CINEBAR 11 is nothing more than a kit that contains a soundbar and a subwoofer in order to give you the highest possible listening quality. The whole thing is sold by Teufel and you can find the product on the official website in case you are interested. Having made the necessary clarifications, let’s start immediately in the complete review, as always starting from unboxing.

Unboxing and features

Teufel CINEBAR 11 will arrive at your home in two anonymous cardboard boxes. One will contain the soundbar and the other the dedicated subwoofer. Once you open the packages, here’s what you will find inside:

1x T6 Subwoofer

T6 Subwoofer 1x Soundbar CINEBAR 11 Mk2 20

Soundbar CINEBAR 11 Mk2 20 1x CINEBAR remote control 11

But let’s go more specifically starting from the soundbar: the dimensions are quite generous with 94.8cm wide, 6cm high and 8.3cm thick. As for the inputs we have the usual present in soundbars, more specifically:

3.5mm jack socket input 1

Optical digital input

HDMI 1 Video Input (supports 3D ARC CEC‌)

Reassure yourself immediately because the standard is not lacking Bluetooth 5.0 and like a daydream it was also inserted the aptX standard, which we remember to be a type of audio codec for Bluetooth that manages to greatly improve its quality by processing much more data. This is a significant advantage if you usually transmit your favorite songs via Bluetooth. Just to give you a yardstick, with this standard you almost get to equal the quality of a CD.

In addition, the soundbar supports wireless connection to the subwoofer (a real touch of class that will save you from annoying cables around the house). The total power is 150 Watts.

Now let’s move on to the subwoofer which certainly could not be outdone since it must match the excellent quality of the speaker. The dimensions for example surprised me a lot: 12 cm in width, 42cm in height and thickness. As already mentioned, the connection to the sub will take place wirelessly and the unit contains a 165 mm diameter woofer.

All these data, however, leave some time that they find spread like this, so let’s get to the field test.

It almost seems to be in the cinema!

I start immediately with reassuring about the installation and coupling of the two units of Teufel CINEBAR 11. Once you have inserted the batteries in the remote control and connected everything to the current, a quick tour in the settings will be more than enough to find the coupling function with the subwoofer. Once this is done, the two units will act in parallel, it will be possible adjust the power of the sub via a wheel located on the back of the unit or obviously through the soundbar’s audio settings.

There are 3 predefined profiles to choose from in Teufel CINEBAR 11: one dedicated to voice, one to audio and one to be used at night to minimize loud noises. In any case, I preferred to customize the various audio aspects a bit and I must say that the final result is more than surprising.

On the one hand we have a subwoofer that is able to be heard more than adequately, on the other a soundbar able to surprise with a ‘crystal clear audio but above all in step with the latest technologies Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logi II and finally DTS Digital Surround. There is also Dynamore, a proprietary technology of the company capable of making the audio even richer. The only discrepancy is that in rare circumstances the voices appear to be far too low compared to the rest of the audio.

Having established that the audio is very good, you may be curious to know how Teufel CINEBAR 11 fares in Bluetooth mode, where latency and delays can cause many problems if not managed properly. Thanks to the adopted standard, Bluetooth playback takes place very convincingly. Playing numerous songs and even the audio of some videos on the phone, I have never seen slowdowns of any kind. The lip is always synchronized and the general feeling is exactly what one would expect from such a product.

Summing up the audio sector, Teufel CINEBAR 11 it is definitely a medium / high-end product and this justifies the price.

A design that does not disappoint

When it comes to soundbars and subwoofers there is always to keep in mind that the space occupied is not small, therefore a great design is a good business card for any seller. Teufel CINEBAR 11 hit the mark on this, because both the soundbar and above all the subwoofer can boast a modern design that goes with practically any type of furniture.

The compact size then helps to find the perfect position to place the kit. Therefore, even from this point of view, the user can be considered more than satisfied with their purchase.