Just a few days ago I told you about Airy Sports Of Teufel“entry level” earphones (with a high price) that the German manufacturer has dedicated to all sportsmen and women who need solid and quality products.

Precisely the latter is a fundamental element to emerge in a crowded category of proposals and in which excellence is almost unattainable; certainly, the long experience, the know-how and obviously the capital at its disposal Teufel they play an important part in the whole reasoning.

To understand what I’m talking about, I have to introduce you to today’s review which is about le Airy Sports TWS; this is the latest model of earphones Bluetooth placed on the market and which constitute the top of the Teufel sports range. But as always, let’s start with the presentation.

Airy Sports TWS unboxing and content

As for the packaging, nothing new compared to what has been seen on other products of the German company: a cardboard box that reproduces the features of the product and its specifications, without too many frills.

Opening the box, there is a little difference compared to the Airy Sports: in fact we find the usual ones manuals for quick use and safety and a flyer which illustrates the range Teufelplus of course a charging cable USB, 3 sets of rubber pads and our headphones, carefully placed inside the case.

In this case the case also has the function of charging the earphones, so we are in the presence of an important case, with larger dimensions than we are used to and which almost resembles a bar of soap due to its rounded shape; however, since it is made of plastic material, the weight is quite low so it will not be too complicated to carry it around. In addition, such generous dimensions allow us to have an even larger battery from 500mAhable to recharge the earphones 3 times, guaranteeing about 30 hours of total playback. The case is rechargeable with a common USB Type C cable, which debuts here for the first time with Teufel.

To identify it as a product Teufel we find the brand printed on the lid and, hardly legible in reality having almost the same color as the case, the specifications placed on the back side.

A practical groove on the front helps us to open the case and discover the earphones, while a little further down there are the LEDs that will indicate the charge level of the case or the charging level of the headphones from time to time.

In addition, the case is designed to perfectly contain the Airy Sports TWSthe contours of which are designed to ensure rapid extraction and placement, and we find the L/R indication that will not allow us to make a mistake in positioning, which must coincide with the contacts for charging.

Taking the headphones in hand, we finally realize that it is a absolutely premium product: they are very light and comfortable. The hook to be placed behind the ear is made of silicone so as not to bother us during use and allow for good flexibility that will make them adapt to any type of ear.

Another novelty in the Sports series is not immediately visible, but is hidden under the headset itself at the T of the logo, and it is the touch sensors with which to control our earphones.

The position, although practically obligatory, is very comfortable and easily accessible, even if the operation of the commands itself is not exactly intuitive and we will need more than one attempt to properly master the touches and use them to the fullest, even with voice assistants more widespread.

In general, the headphones are quite simple to wear and once positioned they will not be removed so easily, thanks to the rubber pads that make them adherent.

Apart from the exclusive features of the model, the Airy Sports TWS they have similar components and functionality to regular Airy Sports.

The Sound

The sound of these TWS is decidedly satisfactory, mainly thanks to the use of technology Bluetooth 5.0 with AAC extension And apt-X which guarantee good stability during streaming playback, eliminate its latency and return us a clear and crystalline sound.

Even in this case we do not have a real function ANC for noise cancellation, however the technology is present Qualcomm cvc extension (Clear Voice Capture) which cleans up the audio during calls, improving the conversation performance and making the Airy Sports TWS a product suitable for transversal use, while maintaining the focus on sports users. Thanks, also in this case, to the certifications that ensure perfect use even in the rain, in situations where there is mud or dust of various kinds.

The only relatively revisable aspect is the absence of an equalizer that can be adapted to the type of audio we are reproducing; in fact, despite the contrary being reported by many, these earphones are not in the list of those compatible with the app Teufel.

In theory they are also ready to use the feature TWS+, so it remains a bit of a mystery why they don’t interface with the proprietary app; however the charge levels can be viewed via iOS And android without problems, and the audio, albeit “generic”, is pleasant both if we are listening to a podcast or if we are on Spotify looking for our next playlist.

