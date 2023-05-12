For some years now, the German Teufel has decided to make its debut on the headphones and earphones market, trying to bring its know-how and vision to a market segment full of competitors and in which it is certainly difficult to emerge.

One of the first products placed on the market, a few years ago, belongs to the line Airy Sportsthese are earphones designed purely for sportsmen and today we will talk about this model.

Unboxing and product

As usual, the packaging proposed by Teufel it is very minimal and eco friendly: ours are housed inside the box and outer box that show the product earphones (in coral pink color in our case), the custody in which to store them and which also contains the spare rubber pads, the charging cable Mini-USB and a quick start manual.

The first element we notice is that it is a “vintage” product from certain points of view: the headphones, as mentioned, are recharged via cable and not by placing them in the case and for recharging they adopt a mini-USB cable which nowadays is seen quite rarely.

As for the earphones, they are quite “classic”; have soft arches designed to secure them to our ears and not let them slip away during our physical activities, together with a cable adjustable in length that placed behind the neck has the same purpose of stabilizing the Airy Sports.

The remote control is housed on the same cable and features a central multifunction button and two keys to increase and decrease the volume. In my opinion, this is one of the least successful elements of the device, with the commands not easy to find by heart and requiring a certain period of time to be mastered properly. Audio feedback is useful for this purpose and helps us understand if we have actually activated the function we wanted by pressing the button for the right amount of time.

Ergonomically, the Airy Sport are designed efficiently; thanks also to the two pairs of additional rubber pads they will be adaptable to any ear and, once the right position has been found and worn, their weight (just 20 g) is not felt and they will not move.

Being a certified product IPX7 they resist both sweat and water without problems, with the manufacturer also certifying them as suitable for swimming and showering.

After all, let’s be clear, headphones are almost exclusively attractive to sportsmenas well as not deserving in absolute terms they fail to excel.

Considering how we have a sturdy, and pleasant to the touch, fabric-covered case, we will have to use the supplied cable to charge our earphones; as already mentioned it is a cable Mini-USB, a fairly archaic solution, which must be inserted in the housing present in the remote control and covered by a small rubber. For both specifications we are faced with revisable and quite uncomfortable choices.

Clearly we will not even have an automatic pairing function to our smartphone, so we will have to act, also in this case, in the old-fashioned way by pairing the earphones directly from the menu Bluetooth of our smartphone.

Playback audio and call use

Used for their primary function, which is listening to audio playback, the Airy Sports they disengage in an all in all good way; the presence of connectivity Bluetooth with apt-X And AAC extension make them functional for good playback from major apps like Spotify, Amazon Music or Apple Music (which I was able to test while using).

The sound reaches our ears quite clean, a little lacking in bass but acceptable even if it is not fully satisfactory, not even using the equalizer present in the app (which I will tell you about shortly).

To make up for the lack of a system ANC the form factor of the headphones contributes which somehow manages to isolate us from the outside. Clearly in particularly crowded situations such as a gym with loud music, we will not be able to have complete soundproofing but it is difficult to do better without software interactions.

In call instead the behavior of the headphones is twofold: on the one hand we will clearly hear our interlocutor while whoever is on the other end of the phone will complain muffled audio and a whole series of hiss originated from the position of the microphone (on the command bar).

But again, it’s a relative problem given the prefixed use of Airy Sports. It stands out clearly in this respect the battery life which is around 20 hours with a full charge and which therefore allows us to use them for a long time between one charge and another.

Full and functional compatibility with voice assistants Siri And Googleto be engaged always via our multifunction key.

Application

While actually having very few additional features, Teufel has provided for the connection of Airy Sports to a proprietary app whose use is limited to two surrounding.

The first, already mentioned, is the one that allows us to use a equalizer to change the audio mode depending on what we listen to, whether it’s music rock or a podcasts. Although there are actual differences between the various types, something is still missing in terms of bass and in general the standard mode is just fine for any use.

The other, more interesting possibility provided by the app is the activation of the function ShareMe: as can be guessed from the name, it is the possibility of sharing what we are listening to with another pair of headphones. Function certainly useful for those who train in pairs or in groups and want to play the same playlist without additional devices.