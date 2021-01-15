What a statement victory! At the start of matchday 16, Union Berlin secured a home win in a hard-fought duel in the final minutes Bayer 04 Leverkusen. For the Werkself this is a big setback in the hoped-for championship fight. There was also a potentially serious incident after the game.
Leverkusen came into the game a little more actively, even though Unions Marvin Friedrich had the most dangerous chance of the first half with his header on the post in the 16th minute. In the 25th minute, Berlin striker Sheraldo Becker had to leave due to injury, but his replacement Cedric Teuchert was to become the match winner in the course of the evening.
After Teuchert failed at the opposing post in the 49th minute, he overcame Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky in one-on-one in the 88th minute just before the final whistle to give his team three brutal points. Teuchert overcame Jonathan Tah, who was much too slow, with his speed in the counter attack and thus marked his third goal of the season.
Shortly after the final whistle, the Leverkusen team boiled again. Nadiem Amiri had to be held back by several players and even Union coach Urs Fischer in order to avoid a clash with an opposing player.
After the game, Tah provided the necessary context. The DFB national player claims that Nadiem Amiri was called a “shitty Afghan” by an opposing player. The clubs have not yet commented on the allegations.
This will probably overshadow today’s result, even if the Leverkusen-based team will still have to look for sporty solutions after four games without a win.
Leave a Reply