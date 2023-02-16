Apple released the first official trailer for the Tetris moviewhich is quite different from what one might expect, in case the genesis of this project has not been followed: in fact, in the video we see a mixture of espionage, thriller, comedy, political intrigue and technological research, for a Historical reconstruction really very interesting about the creation of the famous game.

On the other hand, we had already seen previously that the film was classified as an adult, which suggests that it is not an adaptation that takes it too lightly.

This is obviously a rather fictionalized version of the events but not that much: the creation of what then became perhaps the most famous and widespread video game in history was really accompanied by a series of political and espionage events of considerable caliber , against the background of cold war between USA and USSR. The trailer, quite extensive, does a great job of explaining the different souls of this film, which combines the history of video games with political and technological implications of various kinds.

The story tells of the creation of Tetris by Soviet computer engineer Alexey Pajitnov in 1984 and the subsequent economic agreement signed by the American Henk Rogers, an American businessman who finds himself in the strange situation of trying to sign an international contract behind the iron curtain.

As we see in the trailer, the Game Boy, obviously, which has ferried Tetris all over the world making it a real mass cultural phenomenon. The Tetris movie is scheduled for release on March 31, 2023, streaming on Apple TV+.