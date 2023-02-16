Taron Egerton he’ll play the man he brought to prominence Tetriswho risked his life challenging the KGB extension to make your creation a global phenomenon. Today the trailer of the new film produced by was released Apple TV+which will hit screens on March 31st.

The film, directed by Jon S. Bairdwill see the actor of Kingsman accompanied on set by Toby Jones, Nikita Yefremov, Roger Allam, and Rick Yune. Tetris tells the incredible story that brought the game into the homes of players around the world. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) finds out Tetris in 1988 and decides to fly in Soviet Unionwhere it meets Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Yefremov), creator of the title, to be able to bring the quality of his work under the eyes of the whole world. Based on a true story, Tetris is presented as a thriller set in the midst of Cold Warwith devious villains, improvised heroes and a challenging journey to the finish line.

The first information about the film about the history of Tetris led to believe in the arrival of a sort of science fiction trilogy, but evidently did not correspond to reality. That the film would have had a serious imprint in any case can be guessed from the month of December, during which Tetris was classified as a work suitable for an audience over seventeen years of age.