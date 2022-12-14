The movie of Tetriscoming to Apple TV in 2023, was rated R in the USA, i.e. for a adult audience seventeen years of age or older. Here we imagine that the collective imagination starts to run fast, since we are talking about a film taken from a puzzle game in which geometric pieces fit together trying to form lines. Don’t rush too much though, because it seems that the reason is the very banal presence of bad language. So no tetrominoes cursing.

Years ago the Tetris film began to be talked about as a sci-fi trilogy of some kind, but the film that will hit our screens will be anything but and will simply tell the intricate story of the game’s distribution rights in the West.

The first version of Tetris was developed by Russian computer engineer Alexey Pajitnov in 1984. At the time there was still the Cold War and selling the rights to the game proved to be very complicated, given the very difficult relations between the two power blocs, the American and the Soviet one, and the communication difficulties.

The result was that several publishers met with Pajitnov and all went home convinced that they had acquired the rights: Mirrorsoft, Spectrum Holobyte and Nintendo. Indeed, it is a fascinating story.

News about the Tetris movie for Apple TV started circulating in March 2021, but not much has been known since then about what to expect. The only certain information is that it should be released in March 2023 and that it was directed by Jon S. Baird.