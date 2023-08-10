Dan Ackerman, editor-in-chief of Gizmodo and author of the book The Tetris Effect sued the Apple Tetris Company and the manufacturer of the Tetris movie for copyright infringement. According to Ackerman, who is seeking millions of dollars in damages, the film stole material from his book.

Legal problems

The history of Tetris continues to be intricate

Ackerman’s lawyers filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York on Monday, saying Tetris Company, its CEO Maya Rogers and screenwriter Noah Pink adapted the book without her consent. The lawsuit also cites as defendants Apple, as a distributor of the work, and several production companies involved in its creation.

Tetris tells the story of how the puzzle game developed by Alexey Pajitnov on Electronika 60 he managed to reach the West, after a daring war to obtain the rights. The film focuses on the character of Henk Rogers, the man who managed to guarantee Nintendo the possibility of developing the version given away bundled with the Game Boy, probably the most popular.

It is the same story told by Ackerman’s book, although it must be said that he was certainly not the first to treat it, considering the book Game over by David Sheff from 1993, which focused on the rise of Nintendo, and the documentary Tetris: From Russia With Love of the BBC, dating back to 2004. A comic was also dedicated to the history of Tetris, published in 2016, entitled Tetris: The Games People Play.

Ackerman’s lawsuit is based on three key arguments. The first is the characterization of the story as that of a thriller set during the Cold War, with Henk Rogers as protagonist. The second is that the film is structured, scene after scene, like the book (22 practically identical moments are indicated in the case, even in timing). The third is that Ackerman mailed an advance copy of her book to Maya Rogers (Henk’s daughter) in 2016 due to her role as CEO of The Tetris Company and her interviewing with her father to write the book itself. According to Ackerman, working on the film together with Pink began no earlier than 2017, starting from his book. In addition, The Tetris Company blocked all its attempts to sell the book rights for movies and TV series, denying the Tetris license and frightening its potential customers with letters sent by the company’s lawyers.

For these reasons, Ackerman is asking to be compensated with 5 million dollars, or 6% of the film’s budget, estimated at 80 million dollars.