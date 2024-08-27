Digital Eclipse, the developer behind the likes of Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration and Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, has unveiled another entry in its critically acclaimed series of interactive documentaries, this time focusing on legendary puzzler Tetris. It’s called Tetris Forever, and it’s coming to PC and “multiple” consoles this winter.

Tetris Forever is officially the third entry in Digital Eclipse’s Gold Master Series – which includes Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story and last year’s equally sumptuous The Making of Karateka – and it aims to tell the “true story of Tetris” as the puzzler celebrates its 40th birthday.

It’ll feature 15 playable games from the series, “many” of which have never been released outside of Japan before. Versions include an “accurate recreation” of the first Tetris, which appeared on the Electronika 60, as well as the 1998 Famicon edition of Tetris, the multiplayer focused Tetris Battle Gaiden, Super Bombliss, Hatris, and more.

Also included is Tetris Time Warp, a brand-new take on up to four players that switches between the various versions of the classic puzzler in real-time as a game unfolds. That’s on top of “more than an hour” of documentary featurettes exploring “the lifelong friendship and creative partnership between Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov and The Tetris Company founder Henk Rogers, as they share the extraordinary but true story about Tetris that you never knew.”

Tetris Forever is set to launch for PC (via Steam), Switch, and other currently unspecified consoles sometime in “winter” 2024.