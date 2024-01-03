













Tetris is defeated for the first time by a 13-year-old boy in a historic event









The normal thing is that you finish the Type B levels because they are the ones that show you the animations of the rocket launches and so on, however, let's say that is the achievement, but not the end of Tetrisbecause the trick is to get as much line as possible and reach the highest level.

The competitive scene of this game developed by Alexei Pajitnov It is what caused players to go further than many considered human limits. Even new ways to play with the NES controller were invented which caused the game to be broken and records to go much further.

Source: Blue Scuti YouTube Channel

Now, a 13-year-old boy did what only an artificial intelligence had achieved, breaking the video game in what could be called “the screen of death”, which would mean the true end of Tetris.

13-year-old boy finishes Tetris

First we must make it clear how Tetris ends, although it may be a game that could continue “infinitely”. We have to take the case of Pac-Man, where after a certain number of levels, the game “glitches” and breaks, without being able to advance.

This same case occurs in Tetris, where after a certain number of levels, the game begins to glitch in such a way that the pieces that appear now are only one color, reaching a ridiculous point when they are black. Players can continue, however, because of what the artificial intelligence achieved, there is a way to break the game.

The joke is that there are certain scenarios to complete and the clearest or simplest was to reach level 157 and make a single line to break the game. This was achieved by a boy known as Blue Scuti.

This scenario occurred in a kind of “healthy” competition between a professional player called Fractal and Blue Scuti to see who could achieve the feat of breaking the game.

Now we just need to see how far we could go, the joke is to prevent the game from crashing. This achievement was already achieved with independent tools, not in a human way and the joke is to reach level 255 so that, upon finishing it, Tetris starts again from scratch.

