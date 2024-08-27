The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase in which there were some surprises that caught the attention, and one of the announcements that caught the attention was the revelation of Tetris Forevera fairly complete collection of many of the games in the history of this franchiseIt will have approximately 15 of the classic titles in the franchise, excluding those that bring licensing issues.

Here is the trailer:

While the full list remains a mystery, these are the games confirmed for this collection:

The 1988 Famicom version

Tetris 2 + Bombliss

Tetris Battle Gaiden

Hatris

Super Bombliss

Super Bombliss DX

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss

Super Tetris 3

Tetris Forever It will be available sometime in 2024 for Nintendo Switch and more platforms. It has also been confirmed that the collection is being managed by Digital Eclipse, so we can also find a great deal of additional documentation on each title, as well as additional content that fans can’t miss.

Via: Nintendo Direct