Among the many announcements at today’s Indie World and Nintendo Direct Partners, there was also that of Tetris Foreveran unmissable collection for all fans that includes numerous games from the series and documentaries.

It will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and One during 2024 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tetris. But that’s not all. In fact, during the winter, the classic Tetris for NES will also arrive within the Nintendo Switch Online catalog and there is also an event planned for Tetris 99, the Tetris Maximus Cup.

Made by the experts at Digital Eclipse, Tetris Forever is not just a collection that includes 15 gamesbut also includes a interactive documentary lasting over an hour which retraces the 40 years that have passed since the launch of the first version to today.