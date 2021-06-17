Announced during the summer of 2020, the title Tetris Effect: Connected will be released in late July on PlayStation 4, Epic Games Store is Oculus Quest as a free update of Tetris Effect, come on Steam for the first time. From the same day of release, the game will be accessible in cross-platform.
Below you can see a new trailer!
Source: Enhance Games Street Gematsu
