Microsoft has confirmed five games leaving Game Pass in the next two weeks.

The wonderful Tetris Effect: Connected is one of the games leaving by the end of April. I’ve had this one on my Xbox Series S for what feels like forever. Now it’s finally time to decide whether to buy it (yes, of course I will!).

Other games leaving Game Pass are Dragon Quest Builders 2, Destroy All Humans!, Unsouled, and Bugsnax.

Looking ahead to what’s coming to Game Pass, Microsoft’s own Minecraft Legends hits the subscription service on 18th April across console, PC and cloud. Then there’s Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly on 20th April, Homestead Arcana on 21st April, Arkane’s Redfall on 2nd May, and Capcom’s Exoprimal on 14th July.