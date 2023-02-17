After its launch on various platforms, the title Tetris Effect: Connected version is also coming Playstation 5 And Playstation VR2 from this February 22nd. On the same day, all game editions will receive an update that will implement new modes:
- Classic Score Attack
- Marathon zones – Version of Marathon Mode with a zone mechanic
- PurifyMode – Endless will be available as an option in Purify Mode
- master mode – Endless will be available as an option in Master Mode
These new modes are at the center of a new trailer recently released on the net, which you can view at the end of the article. Tetris Effect: Connected is available on Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Playstation VR, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, pc Street Steam and Epic Games Store, Quest Street Oculus StoreAnd moon.
Source: Enhance Street Gematsu
