After its launch on various platforms, the title Tetris Effect: Connected version is also coming Playstation 5 And Playstation VR2 from this February 22nd. On the same day, all game editions will receive an update that will implement new modes:

Classic Score Attack

Marathon zones – Version of Marathon Mode with a zone mechanic

– Version of Marathon Mode with a zone mechanic PurifyMode – Endless will be available as an option in Purify Mode

– Endless will be available as an option in Purify Mode master mode – Endless will be available as an option in Master Mode

These new modes are at the center of a new trailer recently released on the net, which you can view at the end of the article. Tetris Effect: Connected is available on Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Playstation VR, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, pc Street Steam and Epic Games Store, Quest Street Oculus StoreAnd moon.

Source: Enhance Street Gematsu