Nintendo announces that the new Grand Prix of TETRIS 99 will be dedicated to Myitopia, and subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online will be able to participate from 18 to the June 21, 2021. Once you have obtained 100 event points, it will be possible to obtain a new theme that will change the music and style making everything themed Myitopia.
Source: Nintendo Street Siliconera
