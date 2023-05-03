Tetra Pak, a food processing and packaging solutions company, announced the fourth edition of Elas na Engenharia, the company’s initiative in Brazil to encourage the participation of women in the area, strengthening contact between the company’s female leaders and future female engineers, through means of exchanging experiences and knowledge of career opportunities in the company.

The focus of the event is undergraduate students from different areas of engineering. To participate, interested parties will be invited to a quick video interview and the 30 with the best answers will be selected for the day of experiences at Tetra Pak. Entries can be made until May 10 in this link.

+Modec opens more than 250 offshore and onshore jobs in SP and RJ; check out

The visit will take place on May 26, from 8 am to 5 pm, at the facilities in Monte Mor, São Paulo. Another planned action is the holding of a live on May 3, at 6 pm, broadcast on YouTube. Female leaders and women who work with engineering at Tetra Pak will address experiences, challenges and achievements with the participants, who will be able to interact and share experiences and clarify doubts. The live can be accompanied in this link.

The research “Gender Statistics: Social Indicators of Women in Brazil”, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), in 2021, shows that women represented only 21.6% of the total number of students enrolled in engineering courses in the country. Brazil.

“Tetra Pak understands its role in promoting actions that can contribute to a new reality. Students will have the opportunity to see in loco the services and solutions offered by Tetra Pak and already have contact with activities related to the world of engineering”, says the company in a note.