15/09/2023 – 14:27

Tetra Pak is accepting applications for its internship programs. The vacancies will be distributed between Monte Mor (SP) and Ponta Grossa (PR) – places where the company maintains packaging factories – and São Paulo (SP).

The start of activities is scheduled for January 2024, lasting one to two years. Students must be expected to complete the course between December 2024 and December 2025 and be available to intern 30 hours a week. The work model is hybrid.

The program offers places for higher education students studying Administration, Communication, Engineering (Food, Environmental, Automation, Civil, Computing, Electrical, Mechanical, Production, Chemistry), International Relations and other related courses. Opportunities will also be offered to students taking technical courses in Computing, Mechatronics, Electronics, and other related areas.

“Many of our current leaders joined Tetra Pak through the Internship Program. We are looking for candidates who share with us principles such as innovation, autonomy, individual and collective protagonism, among many others, and who help us to continue protecting people, food and the planet”, says Roberta Silvestre, director of Human Resources at Tetra Pak Brasil.

Although some of the positions require knowledge of the English language, candidates without proficiency in the language are also being considered. Registration can be made up to September 30th here.