Tetra Pak announces exit from Russia and transfer of business to local management

Tetra Pak has announced that it is pulling out of Russia and handing over its Russian division to local management. relevant information provided RBC in the press service of the enterprise.

The report notes that Tetra Pak can no longer maintain operations in Russia due to “the cumulative impact of export restrictions on the Russian Federation, which have led to supply chain disruptions.”

Now an independent organization will operate in the country, which will have to deal with the development of supply chains on its own.

In mid-June, the National Trade Council of Sweden banned the transport of Tetra Pak goods to Russia. The company, which owns a plant in the town of Lobnya in the Moscow region, told the Swedish authorities that the supplies were part of humanitarian aid, but these arguments seemed unconvincing.

At the end of May, the director of the factory in Lobnya said that due to problems with suppliers, products “not as colorful” as buyers are used to, will arrive on store shelves. He explained this by optimizing the use of raw materials while the company is looking for new solutions.