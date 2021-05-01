Tete Morente (La Línea de la Concepción, 1996) still has some feeling for Atlético after going through its quarry. He signed for the rojiblanco club after being ruled out by Villarreal for short. He came to train several times with the first team and Carrasco was his mirror. Now much more mature, He is convinced that his Elche will be saved. Analyze for AS a very special duel.

You went through the Atlético Juvenil and the subsidiary. Does he have any athleticism left?

It is a club that makes you live the colors a lot and there is always something left.

Well, the title is going to be played at Martínez Valero …

They are going to go out with everything because they play the League and right now it is one of the best teams in the world, but we play something else, the category. We come from achieving an important victory and we will leave with the idea of ​​winning, as always. If we do things well, we are convinced that we can get something positive.

Let’s go back to his rojiblanco past, although before he went through Villarreal. How did you end up at Atlético?

When I was 12 years old, I signed for Villarreal and at the beginning I played everything. Then I had a growth problem and they told me that if I didn’t grow up I would play little. So it was. I needed to see my family and there was no point being that far away if I didn’t play. I went home and got a really big stretch. Then, Taraguilla signed me in the Honor Division and I went with the Andalusian team to play the Spanish championship. There, in the first phase, Atlético signed me and I didn’t hesitate.

He came to train with the first team …

I went up many times to train and did it with great enthusiasm. Sometimes Cholo used us more than others.

What is Simeone like?

He likes professionalism. Whether or not you are from the first team, he wants you to be up to the task and take your workouts with maximum intensity.

What did you learn at Atlético?

He taught me many things, but above all not to give up a lost ball. They put that into your head. It also helped me defend much better, which is what I was missing.

They say he was looking at Carrasco …

Yes. We play in the same position, he faces and has a lot of dribbling. In the end, when you are in a quarry you look at the one who plays in your area because he is doing things well.

Will you ask for the shirt?

I would like to exchange it with Luis Suárez. He has won everything and has been scoring many goals for many years.

Do you think it is the best Atlético in recent years?

He has had good teams, especially when Griezmann was there. But it is true that I see this Atlético more compensated and with a Cholo who knows how to handle the squad very well. In addition, they do not score goals. He is having an unbeatable season. Without Suárez he left points, but he is still in the fight. But that does not matter to us because we know that if we are good we can score.

He looks convinced. The great ones have suffered against you …

Against the teams from above we have stood up. In the Metropolitano, if they didn’t give us that penalty, Atlético would have suffered until the end. It is sure to be an intense game because Atlético takes you to that.

And write too …

With Escribá we have taken a step forward. We have always been close to winning, although there were two games in which we did not measure up to what we were playing (Huesca and Osasuna). The team wants, believes in the coach and is convinced that he will save himself. We know that we are going to suffer until the last game, but we will surely get it out.

Are you sure. That is because it has cost him a lot to reach the elite …

It’s what I always say. It has cost me a lot. I left home as a child and I have cried a lot. I have had very hard times, but you see that everything you have fought has been worth it. For this reason, with what it cost me to get to the First Division, I don’t want our permanence to go away.

We finish. Title for Atlético and salvation for Elche. Do you sign it?

If only. I sign it right now, with my eyes closed.