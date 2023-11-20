Many infectious diseasessuch as polio, have been defeated thanks to vaccination; if, however, fewer and fewer children are vaccinated, the risk of them returning. But what are the main preventable diseases for which vaccination is offered free of charge by the National Health Service? What changes following the new National Vaccine Prevention Plan 2023-2025 approved in August 2023, together with the new vaccination calendar, by the State-Regions Conference?

And then: why do we continue to vaccinate for diphtheria and polio, diseases that no longer exist in our country? Again: are vaccines safe? What are the risks of not having vaccinations? Which ones are mandatory and for whom?

The answers to these and other questions in a short guide on the main ones infectious diseases preventable by vaccines and on news introduced by the new National Plan, which expands the free vaccination offer and the number of vaccines to be administered to people at risk, as well as setting the objective of overcoming the existing inhomogeneities between the Regions regarding the offer of individual vaccines.