It can sometimes take several hours to do a PCR test without a prescription and, depending on the region, it can take 10 days to get a result. So, how to increase the number of tests without causing congestion in the laboratories? A biologist has a solution: give priority to the most urgent cases. “There are people who need to get results faster than others. People who travel, unfortunately, are not emergencies ”, estimated on France 2 Caroline Gutsmuth, biologist at Biogroup



In this laboratory, to differentiate the patients, everything is based on the color and the collection tubes are marked with markers. In urgent cases, the result will arrive after 24 hours. As Olivier Véran, Minister of Health, recalled during his press conference on Thursday, September 17, people with symptoms, contact cases, nursing staff and home helpers have priority.