Unsurprisingly, the coronavirus crisis is making the headlines, like Vaucluse-Matin, which evokes the difficulties linked to the closure of schools. Indeed, in the Vaucluse, the number of closed classes has increased from 7 to 18. “Crash tests”, for its part, is the title of Courrier Picard, which highlights the saturation of laboratories in the face of the explosion in demand for tests. The newspaper Union prefers to devote its front page to the story of a Hairy man and more precisely to the discovery of his bones.

It is a military plaque that brought this man who died in 1915 in the Marne back to life. Two gold coins were also found in the trenches. France-Antilles Guadeloupe, for its part, has been highlighting the very complicated distribution of drinking water for years. Large projects are planned. Finally, still overseas, the Journal de l’Île de la Réunion sheds light on a subject related to health: the scandalous income of liberal nurses.

