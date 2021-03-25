After long deliberations, in the first hours of this Friday the administrative decision of the Chief of Staff will be published in the Official Gazette with the new official restrictions to discourage travel to and from abroad and prevent the second wave of Covid-19. There are about 27 thousand Argentines abroad. Travelers returning to the country must pay for their test upon arrival in the country and one 7 days after return.

In the event that the cases are positive, the isolations must be carried out in the established legal addresses. On Saturday, flights from Brazil, Chile and Mexico will be suspended.

The Government has been working for two weeks on measures to discourage travel abroad, where community transmission of new strains of coronavirus is already registered.

As anticipated after the meeting held on Tuesday by Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero; the Minister of Transport, Mario Meoni; the chief of staff of the Minister of Health Carla Vizzotti, Sonia Terragona; and the Legal and Technical Secretary, Vilma Ibarra; Argentines who return to the country must pay for their tests.

The communicational errors of the Government accumulated; especially for official delays. The Executive once again denied Foreign Minister Felipe Solá, who in the morning suggested in radio statements that Argentines who return to the country with symptoms of Covid-19 will have to pay for a hotel to fulfill their isolation.

