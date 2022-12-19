The Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle was temporarily launched at the Baikonur Cosmodrome to test new ground control system equipment. This was reported on December 19 at the state corporation Roscosmos.

It is noted that this system was made to replace an outdated and exhausted resource. It is designed to conduct electrical tests of onboard control systems, check the correct operation, prepare for launch and launch missiles.

“Complex tests of the system do not provide for refueling Soyuz-2.1a with fuel. The operability of the equipment in conjunction with the rocket will be checked, as well as its readiness to provide preparation for launch and launch, ”the state corporation said in its Telegram channel.

In February 2023, this rocket will once again launch the Progress MS-22 truck into orbit.

On October 26, the state commission at Baikonur allowed the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle to launch. On the same day, she launched with the Progress MS-21 cargo ship. Her task was to deliver the spacecraft to near-Earth orbit, after which it would continue its independent flight to the ISS.

At the same time, it was noted that Progress MS-21 was supposed to deliver 2520 kg of cargo – fuel for refueling the station, drinking water, nitrogen, equipment and materials, as well as resource equipment for the Russian segment of the ISS.