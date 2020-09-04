Samples of analyzes of businessman Yemelyan Gebrev, who became a victim of poisoning with a nerve agent in Bulgaria in 2015, disappeared without a trace from the Finnish VERIFIN laboratory. This is stated in the material by The Insider and Bellingcat.

As a result of the analysis, organophosphorus substances and some substances that could not be identified were found in the samples. After poisoning in March 2018 by the nerve agent Novichok, according to London, former GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, the Bulgarian authorities and Gebrev himself asked the Finnish laboratory to provide samples for analysis to find out if all three were poisoned. victims of “Novichok”.

Since February 2019, the entrepreneur wrote several letters to the European laboratory with a request to provide the analyzes to the Bulgarian law enforcement agencies and extend their storage period. However, he received no replies to his letters. In April 2020, he turned to the office of the Prosecutor General of Finland for help, but they indicated that they were authorized to communicate only with the “competent judicial authorities” in Bulgaria. The entrepreneur again sent a letter to the Prosecutor General of Finland on his behalf, but received no response.

Despite the fact that the laboratory was obliged to store the samples for five years, that is, until June 18, 2020, they said that they did not have samples. At the same time, VERIFIN refused to explain the disappearance of the samples. As a result, on 25 August, the Bulgarian authorities were forced to suspend the investigation.

VERIFIN is one of five laboratories in Europe accredited by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to work with biomaterials.

According to the Bulgarian prosecutor’s office, in 2015, they tried to poison Gebrev, his son Hristo and one of the top managers of the businessman’s arms company in Sofia with an unidentified substance, which, according to the findings of the laboratory of the University of Helsinki, could be a nerve-paralytic poison of the Novichok class, wrote News .bg and BBC Russian Service. The businessman, in turn, stated that they might have wanted to poison him in order to destroy the Bulgarian military industry. In February 2020, the Bulgarian prosecutor’s office suspected a GRU employee Yegor Gordienko of an attempt on Gebrev’s life.