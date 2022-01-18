Arctic tests of the Russian hypersonic complex “Kinzhal” have been completed. Testing of missiles, which took place in the northern latitudes, was recognized as successful. About it report Izvestia, citing sources in the military department.

Tests of the hypersonic complex in northern latitudes began several years ago. The source of the publication noted that as part of the work, the carrier aircraft of the MiG-31K Kinzhal missiles carried out combat launches and combat training patrols. The tests of the complex were recognized as successful.

Military expert Alexei Leonkov noted that the “Dagger” is designed to fight enemy ships. According to him, the complex’s missile can destroy or disable a destroyer, cruiser or aircraft carrier at a distance of up to two thousand kilometers from the coast. He stressed that this could interfere with the implementation of a strategy that involves a cruise missile strike from a distance of more than 550 kilometers from the coast.

Earlier, sources of the Izvestia newspaper reported on the preparation of infrastructure for the Kinzhal hypersonic complexes at military airfields. Russia is creating arsenals for storage and sites for servicing missiles.

In December, 19FortyFive suggested that Russia did not need the Avangard complex. The publication noted that the arsenal of ballistic missiles and without it allows you to break through the US missile defense system (ABM).