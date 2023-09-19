Testing of a hypersonic sniper cartridge, which can eventually reach speeds of more than 1.5 thousand m/s, began in Russia. The head of the developer Lobaev Arms, Vladislav Lobaev, announced this on September 19.

“Lobaev Arms has resumed development and has already begun testing a conditionally hypersonic cartridge. The enterprise conducts its speed and accuracy tests,” Lobaev said in an interview “RIA News”.

According to the gunsmith, the cartridge can so far be called only conditionally “hypersonic”, since it continues to fly at speeds below supersonic.

“We can produce it in a borderline hypersonic version or actually go hypersonic. We will make this decision based on the test results, when the mass of the serial product is determined. Hypersound starts at a speed of over 1.5 thousand m/s; a high-speed sniper cartridge is considered to be a cartridge flying at a speed of 900 m/s,” explained Lobaev.

The Lobaev Arms enterprise is located in the city of Tarusa, Kaluga region. It represents the first private enterprise in Russia to produce sniper weapons.

On September 11, it became known that the first completely imported cartridge designed for high-precision sniper rifles of 408 Cheytac caliber appeared in Russia. Lobaev Arms has mastered and launched serial production of the 408 Cheytac caliber sniper cartridge entirely using domestic raw materials and components.

Earlier, on August 28, the Nevsky volunteer brigade, together with Lobaev Arms, organized a permanent center for the training and combat use of snipers on the territory of the Northern Military District. During the training, military personnel will be explained how to operate transport rifles and taught useful skills.

On July 17, the head of the company that developed this weapon, Lobaev Arms, Vladislav Lobaev, reported that production of a new self-loading sniper rifle “St. John’s wort” of caliber 375 Cheytac (10.3 × 77 mm) had begun in the Russian Federation. According to him, the working title of the project “St. John’s wort” was chosen based on the results of a popular vote on social networks.

On May 13, it was reported that Russia began to produce its own version of Cheytac sniper cartridges, the production of which uses only domestic materials and components.