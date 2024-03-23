Specialists from the repair and restoration units of the Vostok group of troops began testing an experimental mobile additive complex in the special operation zone for the production of highly scarce parts used in the repair of damaged equipment. On March 24, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed a fragment of the work of specialists and equipment.

The additive installation is being tested in the field in the repair and evacuation unit of the Vostok group of troops in close proximity to the combat zone. The new technology for manufacturing rubber parts and spare parts using a 3D printer has already proven its high efficiency. The essence of the innovation is that rubber parts and components for battle-damaged equipment are manufactured at a special complex equipped with 3D printers.

“This mobile complex is designed for the restoration and production of highly scarce parts. This is a full-cycle complex that allows the production of over 10 parts per day in one shift, and, if necessary, can switch to round-the-clock operation in three shifts. The necessary parts can be produced in less than a day from the moment the part is put into operation,” said Igor, head of the mobile additive complex of the Vostok group of troops.

Using the complex allows you to manufacture missing parts and carry out repair work to restore equipment in almost any conditions. Difficulties with logistics and delivery of components to the combat area are no longer a hindrance, since the latest equipment will quickly produce the required part in full accordance with the technical specifications.

All equipment, as well as raw materials for spare parts, are domestic, thanks to which the developers managed to achieve a closed production cycle, the defense department added.

On December 3, 2023, the Ministry of Defense showed how specialists from the repair units of the Western Military District (WMD) showed how they carry out repairs, modernization and uninterrupted maintenance of weapons and military equipment (WME) in the special operation zone. The task of the repair battalion is to timely repair wheeled and tracked vehicles that come from the front line.

On October 7, Izvestia correspondent Marina Kravtsova visited one of the front-line remand battalions. According to her, employees of the repair and recovery company skillfully restore almost all the equipment damaged in the battles in Ukraine: only one out of 50 damaged combat vehicles will be written off.

