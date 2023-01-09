Mexico City authorities reported that the operational tests with empty trains line 3 of Subway capital of the countrythis after the accident last Saturday, January 7.

Saying accident, due to the collision of two trains between the seasons Pasture and the Raceleft as a balance deceased person and a injured.

The operation tests with empty trains are held around noon, after a supervision tour made by the head of government of the Mexico CityClaudia Sheinbaum.

The General Manager of the Metro, Guillermo Calderonannounced the start of operational tests with empty trains

It should be remembered that from the day of accidentthe stretch of Green Indians to La Raza, is without service. Until this Monday, only offered operations to the public of Tlatelolco to Universityin both ways.

Calderón stressed that the tests are carried out Green Indians to Tlatelolco on the line 3 of capital public transport.

He added that later more verifications that ensure the correct operation to offer the service.

Finally, the local official stressed that the supervision in the area and keep you informed.

sheinbaum reported that it is expected reopening in its whole of the line 3 of the subway Mexico City, for this Monday, January 9. He added that authorities transport will notify about the reopening.

In the same way, he confirmed on the start of operational tests with empty trainsin the stretch of Green Indians a The racefor the prompt reopening.