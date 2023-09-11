The clarifications of Dr. Giuseppe Musumeci, director of the cardiology unit of the Mauriziano Hospital in Turin

Francesco Palma

Paul Pogba’s ordeal never ends: the Frenchman would have tested positive in an anti-doping test carried out after the match between Udinese and Juventus, the first day of the championship, in which the Frenchman had not even taken the pitch. The prohibited substance is testosteronenow unusual – and also not very useful for a footballer – in the world of professional sport, and which also entails significant health contraindications, as explained by the Dr. Giuseppe Musumecidirector of the cardiology unit of the Mauriziano Hospital in Turin.

Doctor, why should a top-level athlete still use testosterone?

"It's a difficult question to answer, because it may have been present in medications taken by the individual that led to a accidental contamination. Generally it is a hormone that increases the physical performance of an athlete of this type very little (referring to Pogba ed.), it could perhaps help in the creation of muscle mass, but it is not a doping substance that modifies performance so much".

By whom and how is it hired?

“Testosterone is mainly taken orally, but in general any way. It is a hormone indicated in patients who have low production caused byhypogonadism, a condition in which the testes and ovaries do not produce enough hormones. Regarding its use in sports, It’s a fairly obsolete method: This was actually talked about a long time ago. It is an old doping substance that was mainly used by bodybuilders to increase muscle mass, but it is now used less and less”.

What are the health risks?

A distinction must be made between those who have a testosterone deficiency and those who do not. It is true that it reduces the so-called "good" cholesterol, but therefore it does not increase blood pressure when used to compensate for a hormonal deficiency and is indicated therapeutically it does not increase cardiovascular risks. Abuse is another thing: if you have normal values, you can have important effects on a metabolic level, because as mentioned before it acts on good cholesterol. Furthermore, it has some toxic effects on cardiomyocytes, which tend to hypertrophy: non-physiological hypertrophy of the heart muscle induced by the anabolic may develop which increases cardiovascular mortality. Furthermore, it leads to an increase in hematocrit and also significantly increases the risk of coronary artery occlusion and vasospasm."