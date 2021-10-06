Testone doubles up in Milan and becomes the atelier of the Canapity exhibition inspired by Valnerina

Testone, the first chain dedicated to the traditional Umbrian text cake, opens in via Vigevano al 6 in Milan (with transfer from the previous store to 3, to expand the covers). And it becomes the theater, at the end of the year, of the Canapity exhibition created in collaboration with the “Pietro Vannucci” Academy of Fine Arts in Perugia. Captivating and innovative design objects, not only in the shapes but above all in the materials and use: a tribute to the cultural heritage of the Valnerina, in the Terni area and to hemp. Design today is called upon to confront itself in order to rediscover ancient uses and interpret new potentialities in the light of the needs of the contemporary market, with the final laboratory of the three-year period in Artistic Design for Business, address Design, of the Pietro Vannucci Academy.

Two collections are on display: Nursia – made with local handcrafted materials, it allows you to calibrate the right ingredients and enjoy the original recipe of the famous butchery pasta.

Vetusta- a double set for the preparation and tasting of Strettura bread, to discover this extraordinary culinary heritage of the region.

A large outdoor terrace with over 100 seats for the first room located by the Darsena for an unmistakable style, which has always characterized Testone, with exposed bricks and rural industrial design, with an open kitchen and fireplace, where the big head in front of customers’ eyes.

The origins of the Torta al Testo di Testone

Testone’s cake al testo takes up the ancient Umbrian secular tradition, the most faithful to its origins. The reason is that this recipe is a direct descendant of unleavened bread, and a first degree relative of the Greek pita, brought by Roman troops to Italy on their return from the Middle East, passing through the Balkans. A mixture of flour, water, bicarbonate and salt, cooked on a circular stone called testo, which they used to bring with them, which became red-hot under the embers of the bivouacs, and finished with the ash on the other side being cooked. There are relatives all over Italy but historians claim that the cake al testo is the most faithful to the original recipe: from Ravenna with piadina, in Sansepolcro and Città di Castello you can find the ciaccia, in Gubbio the crescia, up to the Roman focaccia. Umbria was then a strip of land between the power of Ravenna (seat of temporal power) and Rome (spiritual) and here the Byzantine gastronomic culture has remained unchanged over the centuries.

The Torta al testo should be stuffed, proposed with both traditional and wholemeal dough, but it is also served empty or filled with greaves using 100% Umbrian ingredients from small local producers.

Among the fillings we find from the classics with porchetta, herbs and sausages or ham and caciotta, up to Umbrian specialties such as barbozzo (Umbrian bacon), coppa di testa, capocollo, loin and stringhette (thin slices made from bacon) and other Umbrian butchery specialties. There are also cold cuts and cheeses and first courses of the day made in Umbria, with the possibility of eating a full meal starting from 5 euros.

Big head

The creator of the Testone format is the entrepreneur Simone Farinelli, who was inspired by the recipe of his grandmother who recently died at the age of 104. After the first offices in Umbria, where the original Torta al testo was now being lost in the production of only some local activities, he was called to the Italian Pavilion during Expo 2015 and decided to open in Milan. “My mentality is not that of the restaurateur, who have never been to Testone before, but I always try to interpret the mentality of the customer and for this reason we want all the places to have the text and the embers at the entrance of the restaurant, in sight . The cake al testo thus rises before everyone’s eyes due to the warmth of the power of the embers and the particular wood that we have brought from Umbria, without adding yeast to the dough ”he says. “Testone is an easily replicable format that can be brought to any city in Italy and also abroad, where I believe is the natural outlet for this recipe, which is hardly found outside the Umbria region”.