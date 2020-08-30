Testing There are still long delays in corona testing, Hus’s director of diagnostics promises to improve the situation as early as next week

In coronavirus testing, there are still bad delays in analyzing the sample and reporting the test results within the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

A Helsinki-based woman took her 1- and 4-year-old children to the test on Monday. When the woman inquired about the results on Friday, it turned out that the test results had not even been analyzed yet.

“Sampling has been done, but there is no information because the results might even come,” he says.

The woman should start a new job on Monday. That’s why he also took a private test himself on Saturday.

Also apparently there are still no reports of test results. A Helsinki-based father says his two-year-old son has still not been notified of the test taken on Friday, August 21st.

After contacting the health center and corona counseling, she learned that the test was negative.

Since it’s about children’s health records, neither family wants to appear in a story with their name.

Husin diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen reports that delays in accessing sampling have largely been resolved in the Hus area.

“Currently, the test should be taken in a day,” says Lehtonen.

Instead, in the laboratory, analyzing the result, according to Lehtonen, currently still takes about 80 hours. “Our goal is for it to take a maximum of 48 hours,” says Lehtonen.

Crown tests According to Lehtonen, the delay is influenced by many factors. Hus currently uses both its own and outsourced sampling points with Mehiläinen, among others. The samples are analyzed in Hus’ own laboratories and in Synlab.

For example, on Friday, the analysis of the samples was slowed down by the fact that the transport boxes for the samples were momentarily out of stock.

“While it may sound special, it’s a trivial thing in itself, but you can’t take samples anywhere in a cardboard box,” Lehtonen says.

There have also been problems with the labeling of samples.

“There may have been samples that are missing referrals, so they cannot be recorded correctly,” Lehtonen says. “There have been such quality defects.”

Starting Monday, Hus will send its own secretaries to outsourced sampling sites to ensure that samples are recorded correctly.

Lehtonen is hopeful that the queues for sampling and sample analysis will be released by the end of next week.

Bridge At present, according to Lehtonen, about 3,000 to 4,000 days are done in Hus. The numbers have remained the same in recent weeks.

In addition, Hus laboratories also analyze corona samples from the South Karelia Social and Health District (Eksote) and the Kymenlaakso Association of Municipalities for Social and Health Services (Kymsote).

The age distribution of those tested has not been re-examined, but according to Lehtonen, testing of children has decreased slightly. Department of Health and Welfare (THL) specified guidelines for testing and day care for children.

Husin Husin is also scheduled to release next week coronabot a function through which you can also directly reserve time for a test in Uusimaa. The test result would also be available through it in the future.

Helsinki residents will continue to be directed to make an appointment Omaolo service through. Omaolo and Hus’ systems are not integrated with each other, so data is not transferred automatically between them.

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve this,” says the project manager Jonna Piiroinen About Sotedig, which maintains self-sufficiency.

Omaolo is also used in Hämeenlinna, Kymsote, Oulu and the North Karelia Association of Social and Health Services in Siunsote, so the service is not developed for the needs of just one municipality.

Through the Omaolo service, it is not possible to book a test time for a child under the age of 16, but the child still has to book an appointment by phone, which congestes telephone services.

According to Piiroinen, the possibility of doing business on behalf of the so-called is also being investigated, in which case a parent could also do business on behalf of his or her minor child in the future.

“Various data protection issues must be taken into account in electronic transactions for people under the age of 16,” says Piiroinen.