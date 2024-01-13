Testing | The triathlete measured the ME result of the ferocious oxygen uptake capacity

Based on the test results, Olympic champion Kristian Blummenfelt is in good shape.

Triathlon Olympic champion, Norwegian Kristian Blummenfelt29, has set a world record for absolute oxygen uptake, says the Norwegian TV2. In a recent test, he was measured at 7.7 liters of oxygen per minute.

According to TV2, the previous record was 7.2 liters. For comparison: From Iivo Niskas a result of more than seven liters has been measured.

Blummenfelt says that the reading per kilo is not the highest it has ever been.

“If you only look at pure consumption, it is quite a lot higher than what has been recorded so far,” states Blummenfelt.

At the maximum the oxygen uptake capacity was 96 milliliters per kilogram, which is the same as the skiing star of previous years On Bjørn Dæhlie at its best. The Norwegian record is held by a former cyclist with Oskar Svendson97.5.

Niskanen is also in the over 90 club and a walker Aku from Beard a reading of 94 has been measured. The readings for men who exercise are 40–50, slightly lower for women.

This is where Blummenfelt's coach comes in Olav Aleksander Bu hit the counter with the loudest reading. According to him, Blummenfelt's correct reading would be 103: his weight is higher during the training season, which lowers the reading.

TV2 also asked how Blummenfelt feels about being in such good shape.

“I've been dealt good cards, but I'm afraid I'll mess up. Being in good shape in January doesn't help if I'm not in shape in July,” says Blummenfelt.

Blummenfelt's main goal this summer is to defend the Olympic gold at the Paris Games.