Health facilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, are conducting a number of clinical trials to test the effectiveness and safety of new treatments, which provide new hope for thalassemia patients in the country, including the global ENERGIZE and ENERGIZE-T studies to test the effectiveness and safety of a new medical drug called “Metapivat.” While the Emirates Thalassemia Society confirmed that the Thalassemia centers in the UAE provide the latest therapeutic technologies to patients of all nationalities, free of charge.

In detail, Dr. Khaled Musallam, head of the research department and founding director of the Rare Blood Disorders Research Center at Burjeel Holding, and honorary professor at Khalifa University and Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, confirmed that Abu Dhabi is an incubator for scientific research and advanced treatments for thalassemia, as it continuously participates in global clinical research. It is also conducting experiments on promising treatments that may contribute to improving the lives of patients and alleviating their suffering, noting that about 1,000 to 1,500 patients have been diagnosed in the Emirates with various forms of thalassemia, and intensive research studies are currently being worked on for thalassemia patients, with support from the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi. With the aim of better understanding the clinical features and needs of patients in the country.

Musallam said: “Thalassemia is known as one of the hereditary blood disorders resulting from a defect in the genetic coding for hemoglobin, which is the substance found in red blood cells responsible for carrying oxygen to our organs. In order for a patient to develop thalassemia, he must inherit one copy of this genetic defect from his parents. For this reason, thalassemia may be more common in families that carry this gene, especially in cases of consanguineous marriage.”

He explained that patients suffering from thalassemia, the transfusion-dependent form (TDT), who were diagnosed with severe anemia in early childhood, face a great challenge represented by their need for regular (monthly) blood transfusions to survive, but blood transfusions lead to It also leads to the accumulation of excess iron in the body, which requires chronic use of iron chelation to prevent excess iron in the heart and liver, which leads to their failure. Musallam continued: “As much as traditional treatments are widely available and well coordinated across various centers in the UAE, lifelong treatment remains a burden on the patient and the health care system, and with the development of treatments, bone marrow transplants can be performed for some patients, after they have proven successful in Achieving healing.

Musallam pointed out that there are many facilities that have advanced capabilities in the field of bone marrow transplantation within the country, in addition to other innovative curative treatments that are also available, including methods that aim to modify patients’ genes or introduce new genes (gene therapy) to replace the function of the gene. The shame that these patients carry, pointing out that these methods have shown promising results in recent global clinical trials that are being made available to patients in the UAE, taking into account that they require highly specialized facilities for implementation, in addition to the high cost. Musallam pointed out the development of many other drugs that can modify the disease with the aim of reducing blood transfusion requirements by supporting the bone marrow to produce healthier red blood cells on its own, as many studies were conducted in the UAE that had a global impact, as they were able to clarify The ideal blood levels and safe iron levels that patients need to reduce the risk of disease and mortality, in addition to the fact that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is part of global clinical trials for modern treatments that have allowed our patients to have early access to these advanced technologies. Musallam emphasized that the other form of thalassemia, non-transfusion dependent (NTDT), has also received great attention. Through many studies from the Middle East and the UAE, the understanding of the burden of disease in these patients has been reshaped, as global experiments have been worked to develop new drugs that can reduce their anemia. The initial results of these studies, in which the UAE is participating, with the support of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, are very promising. Dr. Muhammad Fahd Abdullah, a consultant in pediatric hematology, oncology and bone marrow transplantation at Burjeel Medical City, said that the first signs and symptoms appear in most children with moderate to severe thalassemia during the first two years of their lives, as the disease begins to appear when the child is between three and six years old. Months.

If he is suspected of having thalassemia, the diagnosis can be confirmed through tests to detect the number of red blood cells and abnormalities in size, shape, or color, in addition to using blood tests to analyze DNA to search for modified genes. Abdullah pointed out that the treatment of thalassemia depends on the type and severity of the disease, and bone marrow transplantation is considered a revolutionary treatment for some cases of thalassemia, as it is performed by a relative of the patient donating pure marrow to the thalassemia patient, which allows healthy cells to regenerate and get rid of defective cells, pointing out that this treatment is not It is available in some countries, and if it exists, its cost is high, reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, it is available in several centers in the country, in addition to the availability of the second treatment, which is blood transfusions, as mild forms of thalassemia require transfusions sometimes, while severe forms require increased blood transfusions. In its frequency. He pointed out that studies and research are still focusing on examining the role of gene therapy and how to replace the affected gene, control the gene map and exclude defective genes from it, to avoid the inheritance of these diseases, noting that some gene therapies have become approved, but only in adults.

100 million infected around the world

The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center confirmed its endeavor to constantly raise awareness about thalassemia. With about 100 million people around the world carrying thalassemia genes, and more than 300,000 children born annually with this disease, according to statistics from the International Thalassemia Federation, there is an urgent need to find innovative treatments for this genetic disorder.

He stressed that, as a center specialized in hematology treatments, it is committed to raising awareness and providing support and innovative care for patients suffering from thalassemia.

He pointed out that there is a qualitative shift in the treatment of thalassemia through gene therapy to correct the genetic defect in blood-producing stem cells in thalassemia patients, which represents another therapeutic opportunity to cure this disease, in addition to treatment with bone marrow transplantation, which has also witnessed great development in recent years. Which contributes to promising treatments in the future of this disease.

Symptoms of thalassemia

Pediatric hematology, oncology and bone marrow transplantation consultant at Burjeel Medical City, Dr. Muhammad Fahd Abdullah, confirmed that the symptoms of thalassemia that parents must be aware of appear in several forms, such as loss of the desire to eat, paleness and yellowing of the face at times, and delay in eating. Growth, frequent infections, change in the shape of the bones, especially the bones of the face and cheeks, where facial features become different, enlargement of the liver and spleen, dark urine, fatigue and general weakness, frequent stopping of breathing, pale skin, irritability, and yellowing of the skin (jaundice) Pointing out that the previous symptoms may not appear, but the carrier of the disease suffers from a mild anemia that he lives with naturally, and the disease is only discovered by chance, as the signs and symptoms of the disease depend greatly on the type of thalassemia.

• 1,500 patients in the Emirates suffer from various forms of thalassemia.