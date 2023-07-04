Kshake hands, questioning looks, incomprehension. The crackpots from the technology and motor editorial team are afraid of nothing. Shaking heads everywhere when walking through the corridors of the FAZ Tower. That’s why we didn’t even dare to go outside with the air-purifying headphones. Always the same reaction: Nobody would be seen on the street with the thing on their head.

Who was Dyson actually thinking of when the developers started six years ago, well before the corona pandemic, with a project that put headphones on users’ ears and an air purifier in front of their mouths? For example, Dyson lets people who suffer from air pollution know and presents studies. The air in many cities in India, China and other countries is so bad that residents can use an air purifier on their face. But who among those millions can afford a $900 Dyson Zone?