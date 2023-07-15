Over the next few months, France will start testing several systems for charging electric cars and trucks while they are on highways.

On a motorway near the capital, Paris, a system called “electric roads” is being tested, intended for charging electric cars and trucks, through two technologies that allow vehicles to drive for a longer period using smaller batteries that thus consume less trace metals.

Magnetic rollers under the asphalt recharge vehicle batteries by magnetic induction, just as mobile phones are charged wirelessly with the same technology. As for cars, they are equipped at the bottom of their bodies, which are close to the asphalt, with a catch-up iron plate that allows them to be loaded from the road.

– “Electric Roads”

These “electric road” systems would accelerate the current revolution in the automotive industry, as they would enable electric vehicles to travel for a longer time without stopping to recharge their batteries, and eliminate the need for very heavy batteries that consume a large amount of scarce materials.

These “electrical methods” allow reducing the size of car batteries, according to a study conducted by Sweden’s University of Gothenburg.

The French highway trials aim to test the effectiveness of this technology when cars are traveling at high speed. The test will contribute to addressing the last remaining questions “before this technology is deployed on a large scale, hundreds or thousands of kilometers away,” explains Louis de Pasquier, project manager at the French concession and construction giant Vinci.

The first tests will take place in September 2023 in the city of Rouen, in western France, on a closed loop belonging to the government agency Cerema, which is supervised by the Ministry of Environmental Transformation. These charging systems are then placed four kilometers from the A10 motorway near Paris. The charging system only operates when compatible vehicles equipped with the catch plates are passing by.

– Graduated feed path technology

Also, on the Mont Blanc highway in central France, a technology developed mainly for the tramway by the Alstom railway company will be tested, according to which vehicles obtain electricity from a feeding track included in the overlying layer of the road.

Electric road technology will accelerate the transition to an electric option for heavy trucks, most of which still use diesel, according to reports submitted to the French Ministry of Transport in the summer of 2021.

– Hurdles

Patrick Pellata, a former Renault official, explained that “electric roads” make it possible to “significantly reduce carbon emissions in long-distance road transport in parallel with reducing carbon emissions from electric power in Europe.”

He believed that this solution provides “excellent energy efficiency, continuous electrical supply that does not lead to a deterioration in the conditions of use of trucks and a significant reduction in the size of the batteries of heavy goods trucks that travel long distances,” in addition to significantly reducing the need for charging stations.

However, there are technological barriers that still need to be overcome. Reports submitted to the Ministry noted that magnetic induction is inefficient and expensive, in addition to the fact that the iron plates at the bottom of the vehicle can become clogged, causing problems for motorcyclists in particular.

Hanging electrical wires

In addition to the magnetic induction and conductivity sheets (used in the Montblanc experiment), a third solution is being tested in Germany, using overhead tramway wires. A report submitted to the Ministry of Transport indicated that this solution is “the most advanced from a technical point of view”, but it is only suitable for trucks, in addition to the necessary roadside towers posing problems related to road safety.

The French highway experiment will span three years, with a budget of 26 million euros.