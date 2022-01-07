They are good, the corona self-tests that you buy at drugstores and supermarkets. They are all approved by the RIVM. They remove 80 to 90 percent of the infections, according to recent Utrecht studies. But you have to do them properly. Many people get it wrong, says popular Australian doctor Eric Levi in ​​a New Year’s video on Twitter. In it he shows that the rod should not enter the nose vertically, but horizontally. „Go back, not up.He takes out a skull to show where the nasal cavity is: not in the fleshy nose, but behind the bone, just above the palate. That’s where the cotton swab has to go. Two to three centimeters, Dr. Levi says. But he himself nonchalantly pushes his swab in by five centimeters: “Go slow, and go low.”

This is also stated in the instruction on the website of the central government. Well, two centimeters is enough, but “parallel to the palate – so horizontally backwards, not upwards”. However, the self-test instructions all say you have to go straight up. The cotton swabs are also much thicker than those of the GGD. Do they fit’back‘ and ‘low‘? And is that necessary? We’ll ask an expert – and we’ll test it. With four different home tests. And with the whole family. Then we can immediately critically assess the instructions for use.

the rods

“This one is really horrific,” says the 11-year-old. Between his fingers he has the thick cotton swab from the test that the primary school gives away for free: Healgen. It probably won’t fit horizontally. So he goes straight up. That works, about two and a half centimeters. But even that produces a painful grimace.

The 10-year-old volunteers for the deep test. But then with the long, thin rod of Biosynex, the test that a university of applied sciences hands out. Very carefully we enter horizontally more than three centimeters. Doable, the ten-year-old says, with tears in his eyes.

In terms of bar thickness, Flowflex and Deepblue are exactly in between. Flowflex is the most common test. Our supermarkets, pharmacy and drugstore only sell these. Only the large chain drugstore also sells Deepblue. Dad gets Deepblue vertically almost three centimeters in the nose. There is also mucous membrane there, he notes dryly. It feels like you are spitting coke through your nose. The undersigned gets Flowflex horizontally more than four centimeters inside. Pleasant isn’t it, but the mantra’slow and low‘ does wonders.

the leaflets

Last year we came across an instruction that seemed to have been translated from Chinese by a robot. The steps jumped back and forth very illogically. These four folders do not have that problem. Visually, Biosynex wins: clear photos, clear layout.

Flowflex makes a mess of the text. “With a smooth rotation, press the swab less than an inch from the edge of the nostril.” Hmmm… And half a centimeter is also OK? Then: “Turn the swab five times and stroke it against the inside of the nostril.” There is a good chance that you will only touch the skin, instead of the mucous membrane. Deepblue also lets you sample the inside of your nostril, “up to 2 cm” deep. Fortunately, we do get a tip: “Relax your head.”

Healgen says “2 to 4 cm”, but otherwise does not score much better. Winner is Biosynex. He talks about “about 3 cm,” “until resistance is reached,” and, “roll the swab five times along the mucous membrane in the nostril.” Let’s just hope that readers know what that is: not where the hair is.

The differences are also great elsewhere. For example, you have to hold the swab in the liquid for 10 seconds, 30 seconds or 1 minute. And you must be 12, 15 or 18 years old to be allowed to do the test on yourself.

the expert

“Home tests are designed to sample the anterior nasal cavity,” says Annemarie Wensing, medical microbiologist and virologist at UMC Utrecht. “So you can safely enter the nose vertically, if the manual says so. We don’t recommend deep horizontal, because not everyone can do it safely.” So Dr Eric Levi says something else. But the purpose of the home test is mainly to pick out infectious people, says Wensing. They also have enough virus particles in the front nasal cavity. The GGD does go deeper, in order to be able to detect lower virus levels as well. “You don’t need that for home tests,” says Wensing, “if you do them regularly, and right before you meet others. It is also important that home tests are accessible.”

In their study, Wensing and her colleagues compared different test methods, including those used by innovative companies. “For example, quick tests for events,” she says. “But the results were disappointing. The tests were unreliable, or you could not work with them easily and cleanly.”

All RIVM-approved home tests are fine, Wensing knows. But don’t sample your throat with it, as virologist Marc van Ranst recently suggested, because Omikron would mainly be there. “That causes confusion, because people may not take their noses,” says Wensing. “Prefer to follow the instruction manual. It indicates how the test has been validated.”

Spit tests so far have not yielded reliable results. Some test streets already use a mouthwash test for children. This demonstrates contagiousness well and may eventually also serve as a home test. “Wow, that would be nice,” responds the ten-year-old. “Such a test would get a ten from me.”