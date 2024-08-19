Roscosmos: Angara’s technical complex tests completed at Vostochny

The fourth stage of comprehensive tests of the technical complex of the Angara rocket has been completed at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. reports State Corporation Roscosmos.

During the events, specialists from the rocket and space industry placed the blocks of the electric refueling model of the Angara-A5 launch vehicle, Angara-NZ, on technological trusses for storage in the block warehouse.

In the future, it is planned to use Angara-NZ for complex tests under the manned program.

In July, the state corporation reported that the third stage of comprehensive testing of the technical complex of the Angara space rocket had begun at the cosmodrome.

In June 2023, Roscosmos announced that tests of the Angara-NZh had begun at Vostochny.