Studies of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on minors may begin in the next few weeks, when permission from the Ministry of Health is obtained. The head of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg told about this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”, reports Interfax…

“I hope that in the next few days we will receive an answer to this question in order to begin this study in the coming weeks,” the scientist said, noting that “life itself makes us think about it” in order to protect children.

Gunzburg hoped that the vaccine would protect children not only from known strains of the coronavirus, but also from future mutations.

Earlier, Alexander Gorelov, deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that vaccine testing on children should be carried out among four age groups. The head of the service, Anna Popova, noted that in Russia there is no need to massively vaccinate minors against coronavirus, since children easily tolerate the disease, and they quickly develop antibodies.