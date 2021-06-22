June 23 at 11:00 in the press center of the Izvestia MIC will hold a press conference on the topic: “The results of the work of the first commercial unmanned projects and plans for the development of the industry.”

During the press conference, participants will discuss the specific results of the first commercial tests of drones, current steps in government regulation of the industry, the effectiveness of unmanned trucks for enterprises of various sizes.

The adaptation of current solutions to the realities of the Russian road infrastructure and the implementation of the project for launching unmanned trucks on the M-11 highway will be discussed by:

Kirill Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation;

Vadim Filatov, Deputy Director of the transport company “PEK”;

Andrey Vavilin, General Director of BaseTrack;

Andrey Bolshakov, founder and CEO of Evocargo;

Polina Davydova, Executive Director of the Digital Transport and Logistics Association.

For accreditation to the press center, it is necessary to send the name, series and passport numbers of the film crew to the post office.

Important: The event will be available online. Media representatives can take part in the press conference remotely with prior accreditation. To do this, you must send your full name, media name and mobile number associated with the installed WhatsApp application to the mail.

Media accreditation: press-center@iz.ru, tel. (495) 937-61-70, ext. 4805

Access for media representatives by prior accreditation upon presentation of a passport or press card.

Address: Moscow, Party lane, 1, room 57, p. 3, 2nd floor.