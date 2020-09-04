François Blanchecotte, president of the union of biologists, deplores the behavior of some impatient people who multiply the PCR tests and are sometimes violent.

Laboratory staff “are extremely tired, I think the French don’t realize it”, deplores, Friday September 4 on franceinfo, François Blanchecotte, president of the union of biologists, while many laboratories are overwhelmed with patients who have come to take a Covid-19 screening test.

“It’s been all the same since March that we are on the bridge, and I find that the aggressiveness that the French have, often it is not appropriate and not justified, explains François Blanchecotte. People do not understand that it is a free test, paid for by the state, by Social Security. There are many patients who come back several times, who come to be tested in several laboratories to be sure to have the results on time. “

We had a lot of violence regarding thefts [aériens], departures.Francois Blanchecotteto franceinfo

The president of the biologists’ union indicates that the number of people coming to be tested has doubled in recent weeks. Most laboratories have thus extended their working range, and “do the maximum”, assures François Blanchecotte. He would like to remind that these tests are aimed at a well-defined audience: “We have a priority note which says very clearly that we must take symptomatic patients, contact patients, and we must also respond to requests from the ARS and the prefectures to test fragile personnel, that is our priorities today. “

According to François Blanchecotte, France lacks “machines and reagents” to carry out the desired number of screening tests. “In this global market, France is a country like any other. There are quotas delivered by country and therefore we are in the queue, like everyone else, to have these machines”, deplores the president of the union of biologists.

To lighten the burden on laboratories, François Blanchecotte believes that general practitioners have a filter role to play. “That patients who have doubts can have a consultation, so that the doctor prioritizes us by saying ‘this one has symptoms, he has to come and we have to do it within 24 hours.” He pleads for “prioritization” in laboratories and “to open up as we did external centers to treat the masses of people”. He calls for “target audiences, target quantities, so that we can have the necessary time to do so.”