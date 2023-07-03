Two years ago, the Health Council advised all women to immediately send a self-test. The thirty-somethings who receive an invitation for the first time immediately receive such a set. The rest of the women up to the age of 60 will only receive an invitation at first. They can request a home test themselves or visit their GP for a smear test. If they have not done anything after twelve weeks, a self-test will automatically follow by post. “We know that some people over 35 prefer to go to the doctor for a pap smear and think it would be a shame if we immediately send self-sampling kits and they largely disappear in the trash,” explains Van Dijk.

The self-sampling test detects the human papillomavirus (HPV). Almost all cervical cancer is caused by that virus. Every year about 900 women get cervical cancer, 200 die from it.

A pap smear shows that about 1 in 10 women carries HPV. Van Dijk: ,,The home set is just as reliable as a smear at the GP. The only thing is that women still have to see a doctor if they carry HPV.” Because just the presence of the virus does not mean that there are restless cells near the cervix. A GP can see this with an additional smear.