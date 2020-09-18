Testing Congestion has been overcome: The coronavirus test can be accessed in the Helsinki metropolitan area on the same day

According to Lasse Lehtonen, Hus’s director of diagnostics, the demand for coronavirus tests has not been as strong recently as at the end of the summer.

Coronavirus testing The worst congestion has so far been covered in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) and the test can be taken on the same or the next day by appointment.

Husin, director of diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen according to which it takes about 30-40 hours to analyze the test result.

“This week, the whole testing process has been over in about two days,” he says.

According to Lehtonen, one of the reasons for the congestion is that coronavirus tests are no longer as crowded as they were a month ago.

Testing was severely congested in the Hus area in late summer.

At that time, it only took days to get to the test, and it also took several days to get the result. At worst, the waiting times from booking a test to getting a result lasted more than a week.

At the end of the summer, there were as many as 6,000 applicants for corona tests, when they could be done in about 3,000 to 4,000 days, Lehtonen says.

Currently, Hus is able to do about 5,000 corona tests a day.

“Now we are in a pretty good balance. Of course, there is a risk that there will be an epidemic somewhere and that capacity will be exceeded. ”

A total of 4,813 samples were analyzed at Hus on Thursday, September 17th. Eight of these were positive.

“The share of positive results has not changed much since the beginning of August, it has remained at about 0.4 percent in recent weeks,” says Lehtonen.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper wrote swelling of test queues extensively in late July and August.

At that time, the main problem with testing was the lack of staff in sampling.

“That nursing staff is just not taken anywhere. You don’t always get it, not even with money. We have had a shortage of medical staff even before the coronavirus, ”Lehtonen commented to HS in August.

The samplers come primarily from within the healthcare organization.

Now congestion has also been eased by purchasing some services from external service providers such as the private health care company Mehiläinen.

The latest acquisitions are underway at Hus.

“We have competed for sampling, and the Hus board will decide on the outsourced sampling points on Monday,” says Lehtonen.

Outsourced sampling points would increase capacity by about 5,000 samples per day, allowing a total of about 10,000 samples per day.

Also logistical problems related to, for example, bar code labeling of coronavirus samples have been resolved.

The appointment system has been streamlined and the so-called Koronabot has been introduced. It is an online service through which a symptom assessment can be made and which, if necessary, directs the respondent to a coronavirus test.

Helsinki residents are referred to Omaolo, which is a symptom assessment and appointment system.